CHS Summer League Baseball Teams Set for Weekend Tournaments

The 15U and 17U CHS baseball teams will begin play tonight in a weekend of tournament baseball. Coach David Martin has assembled 2 teams of players from the 2019 CHS Red Raider baseball team to play together this summer. CHS assistant coach Parker Gunn of the CHS staff is coaching the 17U squad while assistant coaches Jake Stephens and Jeff Houch are heading up the 15U team. Coach Martin is working with both teams.
The 17U team begins play tonight in the Tomahawk Classic in Winchester. The Red Raiders will take on Community at 7:15 at the Gamble Sports Complex. Coffee County will play Marshall County on Friday night at 7 PM before closing out with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Red Raiders will take on Franklin County at 9 AM and Central Magnet at 1 PM.
The 15U team will be playing in Tullahoma this weekend in the American Legion Post 43 Tournament. Coffee County will open play with a doubleheader on Friday at Grider Stadium. The Red Raiders will take on Tullahoma at 10 AM and Shelbyville at 2 PM. Coffee County will finish up play on Saturday with a noon game against Community.
Coach David Martin will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the summer program and give the fans an update on their progress in the 2 tournaments. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.