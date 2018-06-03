CHS Summer Baseball Teams are in Full Swing

The Coffee County CHS baseball summer program was in action on Saturday in a pair of tournaments. The 17 and under(17U) team spilt a pair of games in Winchester. The 15 and under(15U) team rallied from a deficit to capture a win over Community.
In Tullahoma, the 15U team saw Community get single runs in the first 2 innings before a Hayden Hullett sacrifice fly plated Jonathan Sherrill who led off the 3rd inning with a double. Coffee County added 3 runs in the top of the 4th with the big hit coming on a Nick Watkins 2 RBI single to forge a 4 to 3 lead. The Red Raiders erupted for 6 runs in the 5th inning behind 6 hits. Remington Banks and Wyatt Nugent each rapped RBI triples in the frame to power Coffee County to the 10 to 3 win. Hullett started on the mound and got the win. Nugent came on in relief to pitch 2 innings of scoreless ball. Braxton White had 2 walks and a 2 RBI single while Sherrill and Trey Rogers each had a double.
The 17U team got a win over Franklin County and lost to Marshall County on Saturday. On Sunday, the 15U lost a game to Tullahoma and tied Shelbyville 2 to 2. Hullett and Nugent scored the 2 runs for the Raiders against Shelbyville.
Despite not having much practice time, Coach David Martin was impressed with the play of the 15U team. He looks forward to getting more practice time in with both of his teams and a seeing the a lot of younger players get some game experience. The 17U team will be in action on Monday night at Powers Field. The Red Raiders will play host to Shelbyville. First pitch is set for 5 PM and the public is encouraged to attend.