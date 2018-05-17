CHS Softball to Play for State Title Bid on Friday Night

After winning 8 of their last 9 games, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team is one win away from a state title berth. The Lady Raiders will play host to Walker Valley at Terry Floyd Field tonight at 7 PM. This is the 3rd meeting all time between the two programs. Coffee County has won all 3 of the previous meetings, including the last 2 in the postseason in 2012 and 2013.
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to next week’s TSSAA State Tournament in Murfreesboro. Coffee County is looking for their 2nd straight visit to the state tournament. The Lady Mustangs are looking for the first visit to the state tournament since 2005.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM at Terry Floyd Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins with the pregame show beginning at 6:45 PM.