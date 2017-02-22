CHS Softball to Host Jamboree to Benefit Terry Floyd

In lieu of admission, donations will be accepted at the gate and a special offering will be taken during the games as the Lady Raiders will “pass the hat.” Coffee County head coach Steve Wilder is expecting a huge show of support as evidenced by the number of teams involved. “Terry’s former coaching contacts were quick to want to help which is why we were forced to use 2 fields” said Wilder. There will also be alumni booths selling everything from food to t-shirts with all proceeds going to help offset the medical expenses for Coach Floyd.
As many of you local sports fans know, former Coffee County Central High School softball coach Terry Floyd has battled serious health issues for the last several years. Currently, Coach Floyd is experiencing liver failure and is anxiously awaiting a liver transplant. His condition has forced him to stop working due to poor health and hospital visits. His current treatments take place in Birmingham at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital and involve considerable expense in time and travel.
Games begin at 6 PM on March 7th as Coffee County hosts DeKalb County at Terry Floyd Field and Lincoln County will take on Grundy County at Tullahoma. At 7 PM, Franklin County will take on Warren County at Terry Floyd Field and Tullahoma takes on Cascade at Tullahoma. The nightcap will be played at 8 PM at Terry Floyd Field as Shelbyville will play Oakland at Terry Floyd Field. Coffee County’s game will feature a heartwarming angle as Coach Floyd’s former team will take on a DeKalb County team coached by his son-in-law Danny Fish.
Additionally, a special account has been set up at Coffee County Bank to help support Terry and his family during this tough stretch. The savings account is under the name “Terry Floyd Benefit Fund” and all the money collected will be used for utilities, mortgage and traveling to hospital visits.