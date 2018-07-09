«

»

CHS Softball Splits Summer Doubleheader with Moore County

Ashley Evans(right) slides safely into 2nd base with a stolen base on Monday night.

The Lady Raider softball team of CHS welcomed Moore County to Terry Floyd Field on Monday night for a summer scrimmage.  The 2 teams battled to a spilt in a pair of 5 inning games.  Moore County won the opener 7 to 2 while the Lady Raiders rallied to capture an 8 to 1 win in the nightcap.

Five Lady Raider errors in the first game led to 4 unearned runs in the loss.  Coffee County got a leadoff double in the bottom of the 1st inning from Ashley Evans.  Evans moved to 3rd on a bunt single and scored on a Sarah West sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1.  Moore County added 3 runs in the 3rd and 2 in the 5th to secure the win.  Haley Miller got a lead-off walk in the 5th and her pinch runner Olivia Evans scored on an Eliza Carden double for Coffee County’s other run.  Abigail Parker had a pair of singles for the Lady Raiders.

In the nightcap, Keri Munn was outstanding in the circle as she threw a 2 hitter allowing no earned runs with 8 strikeouts.   The Lady Raiders erupted for 6 runs in the 3rd inning to take the win.  Munn had a 2 RBI single.  Kiya Ferrell had a double and a single and 1 RBI.  Parker had a single and was hit by a pitch while scoring 1 run.