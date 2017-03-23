CHS Softball Splits a Pair of Games in Thursday Tournament Action

The Coffee County Central High School softball team spilt their firs 2 games on Thursday night at the Lady Warrior Southern Classic at Riverdale. Coffee County opened the night with a 4 to 2 loss to Plainfield out of Illinois. The Lady Raiders bounced back with 10 to 4 win against Heritage High School out of Arkansas.
Five Lady Raider errors was not the recipe for success in game #1 against Plainfield East out of Illinois. Coffee County outhit the visitors from the North 6 to 4 on the night but the 2 unearned runs allowed proved to be the difference in the 4 to 2 loss. Trailing 4 to 0 going into the 6th inning, the Lady Raiders rallied for a pair of runs but could not carry the rally over into the 7th inning. Haley Hinshaw and Sarah West each had an RBI double in the 6th inning.
In the nightcap, the Lady Raiders scored runs in each of the first 5 innings while banging out 9 hits to capture the win. After taking a 2 to 0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Lady Raiders saw Heritage explode for 4 runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Coffee County battled back retaking the lead in the 3rd inning as they shut down their Arkansas opponent the rest of the way. Kaylee Skipper had 2 hits, including a triple, and a walk with scored 3 runs to lead the Lady Raiders. Katie Rutledge had a single and a triple and 2 RBI. Rutledge also got the start in the circle and captured the win.
Coffee County returns to Murfreesboro on Friday for another doubleheader in the Classic. The Lady Raiders will take on Lexington out of west Tennessee at 2 PM and Floyd Central out on Indiana at 4 PM. Both games will be held at McKnight Park in Murfreesboro.