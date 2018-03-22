CHS Softball Splits 2 Games at Murfreesboro Tournament on Thursday

Against Jeffersonville, Coffee County got on the board in the top of the 1st inning when Katie Rutledge singled to lead off and Sarah West drove her in 1 out later. Coffee County scored in 5 of the 6 innings with 4 runs coming in a big 5th inning. West finished the 2 doubles and a single and 3 RBI. Rutledge had 3 singles. Keri Munn went the distance to get the win on the mound. Munn allowed just 3 hits while striking out 7 in 6 innings.
Against Blackman, defensive breakdowns saw Coffee County surrender 7 unearned runs in the loss. Blackman got on the board in the top of the 1st inning with a 2 run, 2 out home run. The Lady Blaze blew the game open in the 3rd when they plated 7 runs. Coffee County had only 2 hits in the game as Ashley Evans and Jayden Scheller singled for Coffee County.
Coffee County returns to Murfreesboro on Friday as they again play another doubleheader. The Lady Raiders will take on Ardmore, Alabama at 2 PM followed by a 4 PM contest vs. Carl Sandburg High School out of the Chicago area. Both of those games will be played at the McKnight Park complex.