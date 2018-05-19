CHS Softball Season Comes to an End

The Cinderella run for the Lady Raider softball team came to an end on Friday night in the sectional round of the TSSAA playoffs. Coffee County was denied a 2nd straight state tournament appearance at the hands of Walker Valley before an overflow crowd at Terry Floyd Field. A huge 7th inning rally by Walker Valley saw Coffee County fall by a final score of 8 to 5.
In a game that was delayed 84 minutes due to a rain, each team got off to a solid start. Walker Valley got on the board first with 2 runs in the 3rd inning. The teams traded runs as Coffee County entered the bottom of the 7th inning trailing 4 to 2. As has been the case all through postseason, the Lady Raiders had the big comeback rally in the 6th inning as they strung together 3 hits and got the benefit of a hit batter and a Walker Valley error to plate 3 runs and take a 5 to 4 lead into the 7th. After Keri Munn got her 7th strikeout to start the inning, Walker Valley used 5 hits and some shaky Lady Raider defense to tally 4 runs in the 7th. Haley Richardson got a one out double to in the bottom of the 7th to bring up Kasarah Scheller. Scheller hit a screaming line drive up the middle that was deflected by the Walker Valley pitcher into the glove of the 2nd baseman allowing Walker Valley to turn the game ending double play.
Ashley Evans finished the game with a single, a triple, 2 runs scored, an RBI and an outfield assist as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Haley Richardson led the Lady Raiders in hitting as she had 3 singles and a run scored. Sarah West finished the game with a pair of singles and an RBI while Keri Munn laced a double.
Coffee County will end the season with a final record of 21 and 20. The Lady Raiders also captured a District 8AAA title and a Region 4AAA title. Coach Brandon McWhorter will be a guest of Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/