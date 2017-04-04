CHS Softball Rolls Past Lincoln County

Taking on their old rival Lincoln County, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball traveled to Fayetteville to take on the Lady Falcons. Putting their perfect record on the line, Coffee County scored 5 runs in the 6th inning to put away the Falcons 8 to 1.
Leading 2 to 1 entering the 6th, Coffee County sent 10 batters to the plate banging out 5 hits to score the 5 runs all with 2 outs. The Lady Raiders finished the game with 12 hits led by Katie Rutledge who had 2 singles and a double. Raven Rogers, Tori Bell and Lauren Tomberlin each finished with 2 hits. Kaylee Skipper went the distance in the circle allowing 4 hits while striking out 4 and walking only 1. The win is the 7th in the last 8 games for Coffee County and improves their record to 11 and 6 overall and 4 and 0 in district play.
Coffee County returns to the diamond on Thursday night when they welcome Macon East Academy from Montgomery, Alabama to Terry Floyd Field. Thursday night will be Special Needs Kids Night. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as first pitch is set for 6 PM.