CHS Softball Rallies to Stun Macon East of Alabama

The Coffee County CHS softball team welcomed Macon East Academy of Montgomery, Alabama to Terry Floyd Field on Thursday night. Thursday’s game was a rematch of a 4 to 2 win by the Lady Raiders last Friday in Montgomery. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County took an early lead then rallied from behind to get the 10 to 4 win.
After jumping out to a 3 to nothing lead, Coffee County saw the visiting Knights score 4 runs in the 3rd to take the lead and the momentum. Not to be deterred, the Lady Raiders knotted the game in the bottom of the 3rd before scoring 5 runs in the 5th inning to march away with the win. Haley Richardson got the start for Coffee County and gave way to Kaylee Skipper in the 4th inning. Skipper threw 4 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts to get the win.
Offensively, Katie Rutledge had a single and a game tying RBI triple in the 3rd inning and scored 2 runs to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Freshman Ashley Evans had 2 singles and scored 3 runs while freshman Sarah West had a single, a double and 2 RBI. Tori Bell had a pair of singles and drove in 2 runs as the Lady Raiders banged out 11 hits against the defending Class 2A state champions from Alabama. The win lifts Coffee County’s record to 12 and 6 on the season.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Friday when they welcome Baylor to Terry Floyd Field for Special Needs Kids Night. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as first pitch is set for 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/