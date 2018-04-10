CHS Softball Rallies to Defeat Eaglettes in 8 Innings

After surrendering the first run of the game in the 2nd inning, the Lady Raiders rallied for 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3 more in the 3rd to take a 7 to 2 lead. Shelbyville scored 7 unanswered runs to put Coffee County in a 9 to 7 hole entering the bottom of the 5th. A solo home run by Sarah West in the 5th inning made the score 9 to 8. After a scoreless 6th inning, Coffee County needed an RBI double from West in the 7th to tie the gme. With 2 outs in the 8th, Lauren Tomberlin singled to right field to drive home Raven Rogers with the game winning run.
West finished the game with 2 doubles, a triple, a home run and 3 RBI. Tomberlin finished with 2 singles, a double and the game-winning RBI. Kerri Munn pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to get the win. The win lifts the Lady Raiders record to 4 and 1 in district play.
Coffee County will be back in action on Thursday night when they welcome district leading Lawrence County to Terry Floyd Field. First pitch is set for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand, along with Raider TV, to bring you all the action. Live coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45.