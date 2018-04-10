«

CHS Softball Rallies to Defeat Eaglettes in 8 Innings

Sarah West of Coffee County softball[File Photo]

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County welcomed Shelbyville to Terry Floyd Field on Tuesday night.  Getting their first look at the Eaglettes this season, the Lady Raiders were returning to the diamond after a week off.  After a shaky performance through 6 innings, Coffee County rallied with single runs in the 7th and 8th innings to capture the 10 to 9 win.

After surrendering the first run of the game in the 2nd inning, the Lady Raiders rallied for 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3 more in the 3rd to take a 7 to 2 lead.  Shelbyville scored 7 unanswered runs to put Coffee County in a 9 to 7 hole entering the bottom of the 5th.  A solo home run by Sarah West in the 5th inning made the score 9 to 8.  After a scoreless 6th inning, Coffee County needed an RBI double from West in the 7th to tie the gme.  With 2 outs in the 8th, Lauren Tomberlin singled to right field to drive home Raven Rogers with the game winning run.

West finished the game with 2 doubles, a triple, a home run and 3 RBI.  Tomberlin finished with 2 singles, a double and the game-winning RBI.  Kerri Munn pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to get the win.  The win lifts the Lady Raiders record to 4 and 1 in district play.

Coffee County will be back in action on Thursday night when they welcome district leading Lawrence County to Terry Floyd Field.  First pitch is set for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand, along with Raider TV, to bring you all the action.  Live coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45.