CHS Softball Holds off Franklin County in Season Opener

A 3 run 3rd inning for Coffee County seemed to set the Lady Raiders up for an easy win, but Franklin County battled back with 2 runs in the 6th inning chasing starting pitcher Keri Munn. Coffee County used a pair of doubles in the 6th inning from Ashley Evans and Kasarah Scheller to take a 4 to 2 lead. But Franklin County scored a run in the 7th and got the tying run on by way of a Lady Raider error before Haley Richardson could get a groundout and a strikeout for the save.
Lauren Tomberlin and Katie Rutledge were each 2 for 3 for Coffee County. Sarah West, Raven Rogers and Scheller all finished with RBI doubles. Tomberlin had the other RBI via a single. Munn picked up the victory in her first ever varsity start. West was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
The Lady Raiders are back on the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM at Warren County High School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the action. Lucky Knott will be on the call with the pregame show beginning at 5:15.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/