CHS Softball Hammers Out a Pair of Wins on Tuesday in Gulf Shores

Fewer errors and better hitting seemed to be the cure on Tuesday for the Coffee County Central High School softball team in Day #2 of the Gulf Shores Tournament. The Lady Raiders bounced back with a pair of wins to level their record at 2 and 2 in the Alabama tournament. Coffee County got 10 hits in an 8 to 5 win over Oneonta, AL in the first game on Tuesday morning. The Lady Raiders followed that up with 11 hits and a 6 run inning in a 6 to 4 win over Alexandria, AL in their midday game.
Hitting the field for an 8 AM start on Tuesday morning, the Lady Raiders got 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning to grab an early lead on the Lady Skins. Oneonta rallied for 3 runs in the third, but Coffee County notched another 4 spot in the 4th inning to put the outcome to rest. Lauren Tomberlin led the way for Coffee County as the junior had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Katie Rutledge added a triple and 3 RBI. Raven Rogers got the win in the circle while Haley Richardson came on for the save for Coffee County.
In game #2, Alexandria notched a run early before adding 3 more in the 3rd inning to capture a 4 to nothing lead over Coffee County. Not to be deterred, the Lady Raiders rallied for 6 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to grab the comeback win. Coffee County sent 10 batters to the plate in the 3rd as they sent 10 batters to the plate while cracking 8 hits in the half inning eruption. Lauren Tomberlin had a 2 RBI double and Kasarah Scheller had a 2 RBI triple in the frame for he Lady Raiders. Raven Rogers finished the game with 3 hits in 3 plate appearances. Katie Rutledge had a pair of hits and went the distance in the circle to get the win.
The tournament’s single elimination championship begins on Wednesday. Coffee County will open tournament play on Wednesday morning, we will edit this story when their opponent and game time are announced, so check back often.