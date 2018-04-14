CHS Softball Goes 2 & 1 in Kentucky Tournament on Friday

The Lady Raider softball team traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday night for a tripleheader in the Greenwood Tournament.
The Lady Raiders opened up strong as they squared off against the tournament host Greenwood. The Lady Raiders used a 5 run 1st inning to capture a 6 to 3 win over the Lady Gators. Keri Munn led Lady Raiders to victory in the circle as she allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, walking one. She also had an RBI triple in the first inning. Kasarah Scheller had a pair of singles and an RBI.
In game #2, Coffee County took down Allen County, Kentucky 6 to 0. Katie Rutledge pitched a shutout scattering 5 hits. Rutledge was also 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 runs scored. Sarah West finished with a single and a triple and 3 RBI.
In the nightcap, Franklin-Simpson, Kentucky scored the winning run on a walk-off single to drop the Lady Raiders 6 to 5. Trailing 4 to 1, Coffee County battled back to tie the game entering the 6th inning. Haley Richardson took the hard luck loss on the mound. Sarah West led the Raider hitting attack as she had a single and 2 triples finishing with 2 RBI. Lauren Tomberlin added an RBI single.
The Lady Raiders return home on Sunday for a makeup game with Tullahoma. That game will get underway at 3 PM on Sunday afternoon at Terry Floyd Field and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action.