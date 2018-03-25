CHS Softball Goes 1 and 2 in Saturday Tournament Action

Fighting off rainy weather, the Lady Raiders closed out play in the Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro on Saturday with 3 games. The Coffee County bats struggled in the 3 games as they finished the day 1 and 2. That performance gave the Lady Raiders a record of 3 and 4 for the tournament.
Opening up against South Elgin out of Illinois at 8 AM on Saturday, Coffee County fell behind 2 to 0 in the 1st inning. A single run in the 3rd and 4 more in the 4th inning gave the Lady Raiders a 5 to 2 leading entering the 6th inning. South Elgin rallied for 3 runs in the 6th and 3 more in the 7th to take the 8 to 5 win. Katie Rutledge, Shelby Scrivnor and Raven Rogers all finished with 2 hits apiece.
Pop ups were the story of Coffee County’s noon game with Smyrna. After allowing the Lady Bulldogs to score 4 runs in the first inning, the Lady Raiders could only manage 3 hits. Coffee County had 12 fly outs in the game to go along with 5 errors to lose 6 to 0. Haley Richardson took the hard luck loss as she surrendered 1 earned run.
Ending the day against Evansville North out on Indiana, the Lady Raiders played their best game of the day. Keri Munn pitched a shutout as Coffee County won 6 to 0. Kasarah Scheller was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI to lead the Lady Raider hitting attack. Sarah West added a single and a double. Munn finished the game with 5 strikeouts.
The Lady Raiders return to Terry Floyd Field on Monday when they play host to non-district rival Warren County. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of the game. Lucky Knott will be on the call as the pregame show will kick off our live coverage beginning at 6:45.
