CHS Softball Goes 1 and 2 in Saturday Tournament Action

Hosting their annual Coffee County Classic softball tournament on Friday and Saturday, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team suffered through some inconsistencies going 1 and 2 on the tournament. Playing 3 games on Saturday, Coffee County suffered losses to state tournament favorites Baylor and Forrest before defeating Culleoka in the final game of the day.
Opening up against defending state champion Baylor, the Lady Raiders fell behind 6 to nothing after 3 innings. Katie Rutledge took the 11 to 4 loss in the circle but led Coffee County in hitting with a double and 2 singles while driving home 2 runs. Raven Rogers had a pair of hits and Ashley Evans had an RBI double.
In the noon game that you heard here on Thunder Radio Forrest closed out the game 10 unanswered runs to claim an 11 to 1 win. The Lady Raiders were held to 3 hits as 3 costly errors hurt Coffee County. Rogers led Coffee County in hitting as she had a pair of singles to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award.
In the day’s finale, a mad and hungry Lady Raider team roared out to an 8 to 0 lead to coast home with a 12 to 2 win. Coffee County banged out 15 hits in the game as they scored in every inning. Haley Richardson got the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders. Offensively, Evans had hits to lead the way. Jayden Scheller and Erin Ferrell each finished with 3 hits while Abigail Parker had a double, a single and 2 RBI.
Coffee County will close out the regular season on Monday and Tuesday with a pair of district games. The Lady Raiders will take on Lincoln County on Monday in Fayetteville. That game will get underway at 6:30 PM. Coffee County will play their final regular season home game on Tuesday when they host Tullahoma at Terry Floyd Field at 6 PM. The district tournament will begin later in the week at Lincoln County. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on the Lady Raiders game times as they are announced.