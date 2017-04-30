CHS Softball Finishes Coffee County Classic on a Winning Note

After a pair of heartbreaking losses on Friday, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team bounced back on Saturday to grab a tie and a win in the final day of the Coffee County Classic. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders opened up on Saturday morning taking on Waverly. Waverly hit a solo home run in the 7th inning to force one extra inning of play under the tournament format. Neither team could score in the 8th ending the game in a 2 to 2 tie. In the final game of the day, Coffee County coach Steve Wilder rested several starters heading in a busy district slate this week. The younger Lady Raiders proved up to the task with a 6 to 3 win.
Against Waverly, Coffee County built a 2 to nothing lead heading into the 4th inning. Waverly added a single run in the 4th before hitting the home run in the 7th to earn the tie. Tori Bell had a double and a single and scored a run on a stolen base to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Haley Hinshaw also had a single and a double and Katie Rutledge had a single and an RBI.
Against Warren County, Coffee County bounced back from a rough start that saw them give up 2 runs in the top of the first inning. The Lady Raiders scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st before adding a pair of runs in the 2nd to take a lead they would not give up. Keelie Hillis was 3 for 4 in the game with 3 RBI and a stolen base as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Katie Rutledge and Tori Bell both finished with 3 hits as well as Coffee County banged out 14 hits. Bell had a double and 2 RBI and Rutledge scored 3 runs.
Coffee County’s game with Tullahoma on Sunday night was rained out and rescheduled for Tuesday at 7 PM at Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders travel to Lawrence County on Monday night for a district tilt with Lawrence County. First pitch is set for 6 PM.
Download the podcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/