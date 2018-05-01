CHS Softball Falls to Tullahoma on Tuesday

Tullahoma scratched across an unearned run in the 5th inning as Lady Raider pitcher Katie Rutledge worked out of a bases loaded jam. The Lady Cats used a walk, a wild pitch and an RBI single to make it 2 to 0 entering the 7th inning. In the bottom of the 7th, Katie Rutledge hit a 2 out double to score Abigail Parker and get the Lady Raiders within one run. With Rutledge on 2nd, Raven Rogers hit a slicing liner to left center field that was tracked down by Tullahoma’s Shayanne Sheffield to end the game.
Rutledge took the hard luck loss in the circle as she fanned 9 allowing only 3 hits. At the plate, Rutledge had a single and 2 doubles. Keri Munn finished with a pair of singles for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders will open up District 8AAA tournament play on Thursday night at Lincoln County. Coffee County will take on the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between Franklin County and Columbia. First pitch is set for 7 PM.