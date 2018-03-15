CHS Softball Falls to Lawrence County

After grabbing a 1 to nothing lead in the first inning, Lawrence County added 3 more in the home half of the 2nd inning to seize all the momentum. The Lady Raiders were able to get on the scoreboard in the 4th inning after Lauren Tomberlin got aboard on a walk. One out later, Raven Rogers drove home Tomberlin’s courtesy runner Alexcia Barnes with an RBI double.
Katie Rutledge and Kasarah Scheller each finished the game with 2 hits. Rogers had the lone extra base hit and RBI for Coffee County. Rutledge got the start in the circle for Coffee County and took the loss. The Lady Raiders are now 1 and 2 overall and 1 and 1 in district play.
The Lady Raiders will be back on the road on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville for a district game. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.