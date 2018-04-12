CHS Softball Falls to Lawrence County

The Lady Raider softball team welcomed district leading Lawrence County to Terry Floyd Field on Thursday night. In a game you heard right here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County had few answers for Lady Cats pitcher Macy Birdyshaw. Birdyshaw held the Lady Raiders to 4 hits as Coffee County fell 7 to 1.
Coffee County got on the board first inning when Lauren Tomberlin hit a 2 out, solo home run to stake the Lady Raiders to a 1 to 0 lead. Lawrence County took the lead in the game in the 3rd on a squeeze bunt and a double steal. The Lady Cats blew the game open in the 4th when they scored 5 runs thanks in large part to a double and 3 straight bunts. Coffee County could never muster more than 1 hit per inning against Birdyshaw.
Tomberlin was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game as she had the home run and Coffee County’s only RBI. Sarah West finished with a double while Kasarah Scheller and Raven Rogers each added a single.
The Lady Raiders hit the road on Friday as they travel to Bowling Green to take part in the Greenwood Tournament. Coffee County will play 3 games on Friday evening when they take on Greenwood, KY at 6:20 PM. The Lady Raiders will then square off against Franklin-Simpson, KY at 7:55. They close out the tournament at 9:30 PM with a game against Allen County, KY. The Lady Raiders return home on Sunday for a makeup game with Tullahoma. That game will get underway at 3 PM on Sunday afternoon at Terry Floyd Field and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/