CHS Softball Falls to Baylor on Friday Night

Coffee County got on the board first in the 1st inning as Haley Hinshaw doubled home Ashley Evans. Baylor bounced back to take a 3 to 1 lead with single runs in the 3rd, 4th and 6th innings and had the Lady Raiders down to their final out in the 7th. Coffee County got a 2 out solo home run from Tori Bell, a single from Hinshaw and an RBI double from Sarah West to tie the game and send it to extra innings. Baylor strung together 4 hits in the 9th to claim the win.
Bell finished with 2 hits and an RBI as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Katie Rutledge finished the game with 3 singles and Hinshaw finished with a pair of hits and a run scored.
Coffee County is back in action on Sunday afternoon when they play host to Tullahoma at Terry Floyd Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as first pitch is set for 3:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/