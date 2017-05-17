CHS Softball Falls in Region Finals at Lawrence County

Coffee County faced off against Lawrence County in the Region 4AAA finals in Lawrenceburg on Wednesday night in the 5th meeting of the year between these 2 teams and the 4th meeting in 16 days. In the first meeting of the year on March 16th, it was a solo home run that lifted Coffee County to a 1 to 0 win. On Wednesday night, it was a solo home run by Lawrence County’s Georgia Land that lifted the Lady Cats to a 1 to 0 win over Coffee County.
Lawrence County got the solo home run with 2 out in the top of the first inning and made it stick. Each team was held to 4 hits in the pitcher’s duel. Coffee County got runners in scoring position in the 3rd, 4th and 7th innings but could not get the hit that mattered.
The Lady Raiders got a double from Tori Bell and singles from Katie Rutledge, Haley Richardson and Kaylee Skipper. Skipper took the loss in the circle striking out 4. Skipper was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 23-16-1. Coffee County will now travel to Soddy Daisy on Friday for a sectional game at Clifford Kirk Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Start time will be announced on Thursday.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/