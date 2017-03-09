CHS Softball Edges DeKalb County in Jamboree Win

A standing room only crowd saw the Coffee County CHS Lady Raider softball team host the Terry Floyd Jamboree on Thursday night at Terry Floyd Field. The Lady Raiders finished the game with 1 hit, but it proved to lead to the winning run in a 2 to 1 victory. The win by the Lady Raiders highlighted a tremendous event designed to raise money for Terry Floyd as he awaits an organ transplant.
Tied at 1 entering the bottom of the 4th inning, Coffee County needed a spark after being held hitless. Katie Rutledge provided that spark when she ripped a 3-1 pitch over the right fielders head for a triple to place the winning run 60 feet away. One out later, Tori Bell laid down a beautiful suicide squeeze bunt to give Coffee County the thrilling win.
Sarah West scored Coffee County’s first run as she got on base via a walk and scored on a Haley Richardson groundout. Kaylee Skipper got the win in the circle for Coffee County as she surrendered just 2 hits while striking out 4. The Coffee County defense committed a pair of errors to surrender an unearned run.
The Lady Raiders open the regular season on Monday in Lawrence County. First pitch is set for 7 PM.