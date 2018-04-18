CHS Softball Dumps Shelbyville on Wednesday

Coffee County scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning, a single run in the 3rd and 2 more in the 4th to build a 5 to 0 lead. Keri Munn pitched a complete game for the Lady Raiders as she scattered 10 hits while working out of trouble. Shelbyville left 12 runners on base in the game with at least one runner left on in each inning.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Sarah West who had 2 doubles. Ashley Evans had a single and a double and 2 RBI. Haley Richardson had 2 singles and Raven Rogers drove in 2 runs.
Coffee County is back in action on Friday when they open play in the Lincoln County Border Battle. The Lady Raiders will take on Marshall County at 4 PM and Riverdale at 5:30 PM.