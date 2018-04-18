«

CHS Softball Dumps Shelbyville on Wednesday

Sarah West of Coffee County softball[File Photo]

The Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to Shelbyville on Wednesday looking for their 5th win in their last 6 games.  Taking on a Shelbyville team that pushed them hard in Manchester last week, the Lady Raiders jumped on the Eaglettes early to get the 5 to 1 win.

Coffee County scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning, a single run in the 3rd and 2 more in the 4th to build a 5 to 0 lead.  Keri Munn pitched a complete game for the Lady Raiders as she scattered 10 hits while working out of trouble.  Shelbyville left 12 runners on base in the game with at least one runner left on in each inning.

Coffee County was led in hitting by Sarah West who had 2 doubles.  Ashley Evans had a single and a double and 2 RBI.  Haley Richardson had 2 singles and Raven Rogers drove in 2 runs.

Coffee County is back in action on Friday when they open play in the Lincoln County Border Battle.  The Lady Raiders will take on Marshall County at 4 PM and Riverdale at 5:30 PM.