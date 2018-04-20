«

CHS Softball Drops Pair of Games on Friday

Raven Rogers of CHS softball[File Photo]

The Coffee County Central High School softball team opened play in the Lincoln County Border Battle on Friday afternoon with a pair of pool play games in Fayetteville.  In the first game, Coffee County lost a hard fought 3 to 1 decision.  In the nightcap, the Lady Raiders were blitzed 15 to 4 by Riverdale.

Against Marshall County, it was a rough 1st inning for the Lady Raiders that allowed Marshall County to build a 2 to 0 lead.  Marshal County stretched the lead to 3 to 0 in the 5th before an Ashley Evans double drove home Coffee County’s only run in the bottom of the 5th.  Evans finished with a double and a single while Raven Rogers had a pair of singles.

In the nightcap versus Riverdale, Coffee County built a 3 to 2 lead through the first 2 innings.  Riverdale exploded for 7 runs in the 3rd inning to race to the win.  Six Lady Raider errors saw Coffee County surrender 7 unearned runs.  Coffee County was led in hitting by Evans who had a single a double and an RBI.  Rogers added a pair of singles.

Coffee County returns to Fayetteville for a 9 AM game on Saturday morning.  Coffee County will take on Page in the final pool play game before opening up the single elimination tournament play at noon.