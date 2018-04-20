CHS Softball Drops Pair of Games on Friday

Against Marshall County, it was a rough 1st inning for the Lady Raiders that allowed Marshall County to build a 2 to 0 lead. Marshal County stretched the lead to 3 to 0 in the 5th before an Ashley Evans double drove home Coffee County’s only run in the bottom of the 5th. Evans finished with a double and a single while Raven Rogers had a pair of singles.
In the nightcap versus Riverdale, Coffee County built a 3 to 2 lead through the first 2 innings. Riverdale exploded for 7 runs in the 3rd inning to race to the win. Six Lady Raider errors saw Coffee County surrender 7 unearned runs. Coffee County was led in hitting by Evans who had a single a double and an RBI. Rogers added a pair of singles.
Coffee County returns to Fayetteville for a 9 AM game on Saturday morning. Coffee County will take on Page in the final pool play game before opening up the single elimination tournament play at noon.