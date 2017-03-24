CHS Softball Drops Pair in Friday Tournament Action

The Coffee County Central High School softball team dropped both of their games on Friday afternoon at the Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro. The Lady Raiders were held to 2 hits and committed 6 errors in a 15 to 0 loss to Lexington in the first game on Friday. In the second game, Coffee County managed 5 hits but were still shut out by Floyd Central out of Indiana 9 to 0.
Lexington banged out 19 hits on the night, including 9 in an 8 run 6th inning. Katie Rutledge had a double for Coffee County and Haley Hinshaw had a single for the hits for the Lady Raiders. The loss dropped Coffee County’s record to 4 and 2 on the season.
In the second game, Floyd Central jumped on Coffee County pitching for 5 runs in the 1st inning dropping the Lady Raiders 9 to 0. Coffee County stranded 9 runners on base for the game while hitting 5 singles.
The Lady Raiders now hit the road for a Spring Break tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Coffee County begins tournament play on Monday with a doubleheader. The Lady Raiders open with a 3 PM game with Clarksville before taking on Thompson, Alabama at 5 PM. The tournament concludes on Wednesday.