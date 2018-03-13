CHS Softball Drops Non-District Game at Warren County

Coffee County Lady Raider softball team traveled to McMinnville on Tuesday to take on Warren County. Coming off a district win on Monday, the Lady Raiders took on the Lady Pioneers in their first non-district game of the year. Despite outhitting Warren County 6 to 4, the Lady Raiders fell by a final score of 3 to 1.
The Lady Raiders got on the board in the top of the 1st inning as Katie Rutledge singled, was sacrificed to 2nd base and scored on a single from Lauren Tomberlin. Coffee County was able to get baserunners on base in 5 of the 7 innings but were unable to get the clutch hit in the loss.
With her RBI single, Tomberlin was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the game. Haley Richarson got the start for the Lady Raiders and took the hard luck loss as she surrendered 3 hits while striking out 2 in 4 innings of work.
The Lady Raiders are back on the diamond on Thursday when they travel to Lawrenceburg to take on Lawrence County in a district game. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM at Lawrence County High School.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/