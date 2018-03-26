CHS Softball Drops Heartbreaker to Warren County

The Coffee County Lady Raider softball team hosted Warren County on Monday night. Looking to avenge a loss to the Lady Pioneers on March 13th, Coffee County welcomed their non-district rivals to Terry Floyd Field. The Lady Raiders could not get the tying run in from 3rd base in the 7th inning as they fell 5 to 4.
A disastrous 1st two innings put the Lady Raiders in a 4 to 0 hole early as Warren County scored 3 unearned runs. After Coffee County rallied back with 2 in the 3rd and 1 in the 4th, Warren County put an insurance run on the board and took a 5 to 3 lead into the bottom of the 7th. Abigail Parker led off the 7th with a double and scored on a single from Ashley Evans. Evans advanced to 3rd on a groundout and was stranded as Coffee County was called out on strikes to end the game.
Katie Rutledge finished the game with a single, a triple and 2 runs scored. Ashley Evans had a pair of singles and 2 RBI while Parker and Shelby Scrivnor each finished with a double. Scrivnor was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Tuesday for an afternoon matinee. Coffee County will play host to Milford, OH in a noon game at Terry Floyd Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Lucky Knott will have all the action immediately following Swap and Shop here on WMSR.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/