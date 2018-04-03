CHS Softball Drops Franklin County on Tuesday

The Coffee County CHS softball team returned to district play on Tuesday night in Winchester. Looking to break a 3 game losing streak, the Lady Raiders visited Franklin County. The Lady Raiders started fast and finished strong as they spanked Franklin County 8 to 1.
The Lady Raiders got off to a hot start scoring 2 runs in the first inning. After the Rebelettes cut the deficit in half in the 3rd inning, the Lady Raiders added single runs in the 5th and 6th innings before icing the game with a 4 run 7th inning. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 3 and 1 in district play.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Raven Rogers who had 2 singles and a double and scored twice. Shelby Scrivnor added a single and a double and drove in 2 runs. Keri Munn went the distance in the circle as she pitched a 4 hitter while striking out 6.
The Lady Raiders return home next Tuesday night for a district match-up with Shelbyville. First pitch will be at 7 PM.