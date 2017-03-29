CHS Softball Concludes Gulf Shores Tournament with Top 10 Finish

After surrendering 5 runs in the first inning, the Lady Raiders rallied to defeat Gulf Shores in the tournament opener by an 8 to 5 score. Coffee County scored runs in 4 of the 5 innings as they pounded out 10 hits. Sarah West led the Lady Raiders in hitting with 2 hits, including a double, while collecting 2 RBI. Katie Rutledge and Lauren Tomberlin each had a pair of hits while Haley Richardson had 2 RBI.
Against Hoover, Coffee County once again gave up 2 first inning runs before tying the game in the 3rd inning and putting the game in the win column with 8 runs in the 4th inning. Coffee County finished with 9 hits and did not commit an error. Tori Bell led the Lady Raiders in hitting with a pair of doubles and 2 RBI. Ashlynn Morton had a pair of hits and Haley Hinshaw had a double and 3 RBI.
Against Lafayette, the Lady Raiders once again gave up runs in the 1st inning but this time the “rally monkey” did not show up for Coffee County. Lafayette held Coffee County to 3 hits on the game. Rutledge, Hinshaw and Gracie Pippenger each had singles for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders will begin the trip home on Friday when they stop in Montgomery for a pair of games at Macon-East Academy. The Lady Raiders will take on Macon-East at 3 PM(CDT) before tangling with Glenwood at 4:30 PM. Both games will be 5 inning games. Coffee County returns to Terry Floyd Field on Monday for a district game with Columbia. That game will get underway at 5:30 PM.