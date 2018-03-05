CHS Softball Clubs Franklin County to Open District Tournament

After struggling to score against Tullahoma on Tuesday night, the Coffee County Lady Raiders erupted for 11 hits and 12 runs in a 5 inning win over Franklin County. The win gives the Lady Raiders a first round win in the District 8AAA softball tournament. Coffee County took the win 12 to 1.
Coffee County scored 3 runs in the 1st inning and 3 runs in the 2nd inning to build a 6 to 1 lead. The Lady Raiders added 4 more in the 3rd inning and 2 more in the 4th inning to shorten the game via the mercy rule.
Keri Munn got the win in the circle allowing 3 hits while striking out 6. At the plate, Munn was 2 for 2 with 2 singles and 2 RBI. Haley Richardson had 2 doubles and scored 3 runs. Ashley Evans had a pair of singles while Gracie Pippenger hit a double and Katie Rutledge and Shelby Scrivnor had triples.
The win advances Coffee County to Friday’s 2nd round at Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders will square off against Tullahoma for the 3rd time in 9 days. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM at Lincoln County High School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. The pregame show will begin around 6:45.