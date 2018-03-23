CHS Softball Clubs 5 Home Runs in Friday Action

Against Ardmore, the Lady Raiders had 3 home runs as they scored in every inning to get the 5 inning win. Keri Munn and Haley Richardson combined to throw a no-hitter in the game for Coffee County. Sarah West had a pair of home runs as she finished the game going 3 for 3 with 5 RBI. Katie Rutledge was 3 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI. Kasarah Scheller and Raven Rogers each finished with 3 hits for Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders turned around to take on Carl Sandburg out of suburban Chicago. In a back and forth affair, the Lady Raiders scored 5 runs in the 5th inning to take a 10 to 8 lead which they held into the 6th. In the bottom of the 6th, Sandburg pushed across 4 runs before the time limit expired. Keri Munn had a pair of home runs for Coffee County as she went 2 for 3 with 4 RBI. Shelby Scrivnor was 3 for 3 with an RBI while Haley Richardson finished 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.
Coffee County returns to Murfreesboro on Saturday for 3 games. The Lady Raiders open up at 8 AM against South Elgin out of Illinois. At noon Coffee County take on Smyrna before the Lady Raiders close out the day at 2 PM against Evansville North out of Indiana. All 3 games will be played at the McKnight Park complex.