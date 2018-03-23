«

CHS Softball Clubs 5 Home Runs in Friday Action

Raven Rogers of CHS softball[File Photo]

Day #2 of the Lady Warrior Classic saw the Coffee County softball team’s bats wake up.  Playing a doubleheader at McKnight Park, the Lady Raiders banged out 28 hits, scored 24 runs and had 5 home runs as they split the doubleheader.  Coffee County got a 14 to 0 win over Ardmore, Alabama before losing a tough 12 to 10 decision to Carl Sandburg High School out of Illinois.

Against Ardmore, the Lady Raiders had 3 home runs as they scored in every inning to get the 5 inning win.  Keri Munn and Haley Richardson combined to throw a no-hitter in the game for Coffee County.  Sarah West had a pair of home runs as she finished the game going 3 for 3 with 5 RBI.  Katie Rutledge was 3 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI.  Kasarah Scheller and Raven Rogers each finished with 3 hits for Coffee County.

The Lady Raiders turned around to take on Carl Sandburg out of suburban Chicago.   In a back and forth affair, the Lady Raiders scored 5 runs in the 5th inning to take a 10 to 8 lead which they held into the 6th.  In the bottom of the 6th, Sandburg pushed across 4 runs before the time limit expired.  Keri Munn had a pair of home runs for Coffee County as she went 2 for 3 with 4 RBI.  Shelby Scrivnor was 3 for 3 with an RBI while Haley Richardson finished 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

Coffee County returns to Murfreesboro on Saturday for 3 games.  The Lady Raiders open up at 8 AM against South Elgin out of Illinois.  At noon Coffee County take on Smyrna before the Lady Raiders close out the day at 2 PM against Evansville North out of Indiana.  All 3 games will be played at the McKnight Park complex.