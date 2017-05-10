CHS Softball Clips Shelbyville; Secures a Region Tournament Berth

The Coffee County Lady Raiders punched their ticket to next week’s Region 4AAA softball tournament with a 2 to 1 win over Shelbyville on Wednesday night in the District 8AAA semifinals. Tori Bell hit a massive solo home run and Kaylee Skipper pitched a 5 hitter with 6 strikeouts. The win advances Coffee County to Thursday’s district championship.
After each team scored a 1st inning run, Bell hit a one out solo home run to straightaway center field to give Coffee County their only lead of the game. Skipper worked out of a bases-loaded, one out jam in the 6th inning to shut down a dangerous Eaglette rally.
Shelbyville used 2 hits and an error in the top of the first inning to take a 1 to 0 lead. Raven Rogers drew a walk and scored on Haley Hinshaw’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 1st inning to knot the score at 1. Other than Bell’s home run, Coffee County did not get a runner to 3rd base the rest of the game.
Bell finished the game with 2 of Coffee County’s 4 hits on the night. Ashley Evans and Katie Rutledge each added a single. Ball and Skipper were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
Coffee County advances to Thursday’s final against Lawrence County. The Lady Raiders would need to defeat Lawrence County twice to claim a district title. The finals will be held at Jim Chance Field on the campus of Lawrence County High School. The first game begins at 5 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Our exclusive coverage begins with the pregame show at 4:50.
