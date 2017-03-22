«

CHS Softball Blasts Franklin County on Wednesday Night

Haley Hinshaw of CHS softball [Photo by John St. Clair – stclair-sports.com]

The Coffee County Lady Raider softball team kept their perfect record intact on Wednesday night when they blasted the Rebelettes of Franklin County 11 to 0 in high school softball action.  The Lady Raiders used a 13 hit attack and Kaylee Skipper threw a 4 hit shutout for Coffee County.

Entering the 5th inning leading 3 to 0, the Lady Raiders rallied for 8 runs in the inning to end the game via the mercy rule.  Haley Hinshaw’s 3 RBI triple capped off the rally and moved Coffee County’s record to 3 and 0 on the year and 3 and 0 in district play.  Raven Rogers led the Lady Raiders with 3 hits.  Hinshaw, Katie Rutledge and Lauren Tomberlin all finished with 2 hits apiece.

The Lady Raiders are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Murfreesboro for a pair of games in the Warrior Southern Invitational.  The Lady Raiders take on Plainfield East out of Illinois at 6 PM and Heritage out of Arkansas at 8. Both of those games are scheduled for Riverdale High School.