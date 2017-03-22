CHS Softball Blasts Franklin County on Wednesday Night

Entering the 5th inning leading 3 to 0, the Lady Raiders rallied for 8 runs in the inning to end the game via the mercy rule. Haley Hinshaw’s 3 RBI triple capped off the rally and moved Coffee County’s record to 3 and 0 on the year and 3 and 0 in district play. Raven Rogers led the Lady Raiders with 3 hits. Hinshaw, Katie Rutledge and Lauren Tomberlin all finished with 2 hits apiece.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Murfreesboro for a pair of games in the Warrior Southern Invitational. The Lady Raiders take on Plainfield East out of Illinois at 6 PM and Heritage out of Arkansas at 8. Both of those games are scheduled for Riverdale High School.