CHS Softball Sweeps Doubleheader at Columbia

Trying to shake off the disappointment of a loss to Cascade on Thursday, and a pair of rainouts since then, the Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to Columbia on Tuesday for a district doubleheader. The Lady Raiders had little trouble quieting the Lady Lions as they swept the doubleheader. Coffee County won the first game 9 to 0 before completing the sweep with a 12 to 1 decision in the nightcap.
In game #1, Kaylee Skipper tossed a complete game no-hitter as Coffee County hammered out 15 hits in the 9 to 0 win. Katie Rutledge had 4 hits including a triple and 2 doubles while driving in 4 runs. Tori Bell had a double and a home run as she finished with 2 RBI and Raven Rogers was 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored.
In the 2nd game, the Lady Raiders roared out to a 10 to 0 lead before Columbia got their first hit in the 4th inning. Bell again swung the hot bat as she had a double, a single and 2 RBI. Rogers was 2 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI and Ashlynn Morton had 2 singles and an RBI.
Coffee County is back at home on Thursday as they open up play in the Coffee County Classic against Cascade. Thursday night will also be Senior Night. First pitch is set for 6 PM, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast beginning at 5:50.