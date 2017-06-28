CHS Soccer’s Ben Reid Named to All-Midstate Team
Reid, a 3 year starter for Coffee County, served as the only junior captain for this year’s District 8AAA regular season champion Red Raider squad. Reid was selected as the District 8AAA Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-District team for the 3rd year in a row. Earlier in June, Reid was selected by the readers of the Tennessean as the YMCA Good Sportsmanship Award winner. Reid was one of only 4 juniors selected to the 1st or 2nd team.
Reid will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about his award filled summer. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM and AM 1320. It can also be heard online at www.WMSRradio.com