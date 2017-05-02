CHS Soccer Uses Big 2nd Half to Race Past Warren County

The Coffee County CHS soccer team continued their post season tune-up tour on Tuesday night at Warren County. For the second night in a row, Coach Robert Harper substituted liberally to keep his starters fresh for next week’s district tournament. After a nip and tuck first half, the Red Raiders roared to a 7 to 0 win.
Coffee County got on the board early when Paco Barrera scored in the 3rd minute off an assist from Chase Harper and Briggs Haithcock. Breyer Taylor added an unassisted goal in the 17th minute to give the Red Raiders a 2 to 0 lead they would carry into the half. In the first minute of the second half, John Parigger made a diving save in goal to stop a sure Warren County goal. That seemed to spark Coffee County as the Raiders tallied goals in the 43rd minute(Taylor with assists by Harper and Parigger), 53rd minute(Warren County own goal off a crossing pass by Pablo Leiva), 55th minute(Ben Reid on a long free kick), 57th minute(Ethan Abplanalp with an assist from Parigger) and in the 69th minute by Parigger, who had moved out of goal to a forward position.
Coffee County closes out the regular season on Thursday night when they travel to Smithville to take on DeKalb County. That match is set to begin at 7 PM. The Red Raiders will open District 8AAA Tournament play on Tuesday when they play host to the winner of this weekend’s quarterfinal matchup between Lawrence County and Franklin County. Tuesday’s match will get underway at 7 PM and will be held at the Raider Soccer Field behind the Raider Academy.