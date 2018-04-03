CHS Soccer Ties with Lincoln County on Tuesday

The Coffee County CHS soccer team returned home on Tuesday night to host Lincoln County. Facing the Falcons after suffering several injuries this weekend in a tournament in South Carolina, the Raiders hoped to capture their first district win of the year. After full time, the Raiders and the visiting Falcons settled for a 1 to 1 draw.
Tyler Walker drilled a penalty kick past the Lincoln County keeper in the 39th minute to send the Raiders to intermission with a 1 to 0 lead. Lincoln County answered 12 minutes into the second half to even the scoreboard at 1. Neither team could find the game winning goal in the final 28 minutes as the teams settled for the tie.
The Red Raiders are back at home on Thursday night when they play host to Franklin County. Opening kick is set for 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.