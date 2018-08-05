CHS Soccer Teams Have Strong Performances on Saturday

The Coffee County CHS soccer team played host to the Lady Raider Soccer Play Day on Saturday at the Raider Academy. The varsity and JV teams were in action alongside 10 other teams. The varsity squad was 2 and 1 in their 3 matches. The JV team got a win and a pair of draws.
The highlight of the day for the JV was a 4 to 0 win over the Tullahoma JV. The Lady Raiders also got a pair of 1 all draws. Coffee County fought to even match decisions against Community and Mt. Juliet.
The varsity team opened the day with a 1 nil win over district foe Franklin County. The Lady Raiders fell to an impressive Mt. Juliet 2 nil in their second match. In their final match of the day, it was a quick start against Community that propelled the Lady Raiders to a 3 to 0 win. Emilee Roberson drilled home a crossing pass in the 3rd minute to give the Lady Raiders a 1 nil lead. Jessica Barrera hammered home an unassisted goal from outside the penalty box in the 19th minute before Coach David Amado began substituting liberally. Nayeli Ramirez converted on a cross from Diana Ramirez in the 29th minute to close out the scoring. Keeper Megan Jones stopped the only shot she faced to record the clean slate.
Coffee County will host Siegel on Tuesday in a preseason scrimmage beginning at 7 PM. The Lady Raiders open the season on the road on Monday, August 13th when they travel to Unionville to take on Community. That match will kick off at 7 PM.