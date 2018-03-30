CHS Soccer Team Falls in Thursday Match at the Beach

The Coffee County Red Raider soccer team opened play in the Myrtle Beach Tournament on Thursday taking on Seneca, SC. The Red Raiders were held scoreless until the 2nd half as they fell 3 to 1.
Seneca got the only goal of the first half in the 30th minute. On the play, Raider keeper Kix Ferrell was injured and had to come out of the contest. Coffee County was able to battle through the remainder of the first half to keep the deficit at 1 nil at intermission.
In the second half, Seneca got a pair of goals in the 41st and 44th minute to put the Raiders in a 3 nil hole. Coffee County got their lone goal in the 53rd minute as Tyler Walker scored an unassisted goal for the Raiders.
On Friday, the Raiders will play a pair of games as they take on Belton Honea Path at 11 AM(EDT) before closing out pool play against Myrtle Beach at 4. The tournament consolation and championship games will be held on Saturday.