CHS Soccer Stuns Shelbyville

After surrendering a goal in the 7th minute to Shelbyville, the Red Raiders tied the match in the 37th minute on a goal by Taylor to send the match to the half tied at 1. In the second half, Chase Harper directed a header off a Taylor corner kick past the Eagles’ keeper in the 45th minute to give the Raiders the 2 to 1 lead. Shelbyville knotted the game at 2 in the 54th minute as it appeared the teams would have to settle the match in overtime. But Taylor scored his 2nd goal of the game in the 80th minute to give the Raiders the important district win. Harper made a remarkable centering pass to Taylor to help set up the goal.
The Raiders return to action on Thursday when they play host to Ooltewah at the Raider Soccer Field. The opening kick is set for 6 PM.