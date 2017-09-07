CHS Soccer Stunned by Tullahoma

Three goals in the final 22 minutes lifted the Tullahoma soccer team to a stunning 3 to 2 win over Coffee County on Thursday night in high school soccer action. After a scoreless first half, the Lady Raiders got a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes of the 2nd half to grab a comfortable lead. But the Lady Cats began getting long feeds through the Coffee County defense to score 3 goals in an 8 minute span for the non-district win.
Coffee County got on the board first in the 44th minute as Jenna Garretson pushed an Allie Amado pass into the back of the net to make the score 1 to 0. Those 2 combined on Coffee County’s second goal in the 55th minute as Amado scored off an assist from Garretson to make it 2 to 0. That was just the spark Tullahoma needed as they added goals in the 57th, 63rd and 65th minutes to hand the Lady Raiders their first loss of the season. Coffee County is now 3-1-1 on the season.
Coffee County returns to the pitch on Monday when they travel to Columbia for a district match with Columbia. That match will get underway at 7 PM.