Playing a pair of games on Saturday, the CHS soccer team finished up play in the Cleveland Classic. The Red Raiders opened the day with a 2 to 0 win over Walker Valley. The Red Raiders dropped the nightcap 3 to 0 to Howard.
Despite Walker Valley possessing the ball for most of the first half, Coffee County converted on their first shot of the day as Briggs Haithcock directed a header past the Walker Valley keeper off an assist from David Morales. That goal in the 25th minute gave the Raiders a 1 to 0 lead at intermission. In the 2nd half, Morales made it 2 to 0 off an assist from Haithcock.
In the evening game, Howard jumped on Coffee County early scoring 3 goals in the first half. Despite shutting down the Howard offense in the second half, the Raiders could not find the back of the goal to prevent the shutout.
The Red Raiders now hit the road again as they travel to Myrtle Beach for a Spring Break tournament. Coffee County will open play on Thursday when they take on Seneca, South Carolina in a 7:30 PM(EDT) match. On Friday, the Raiders will play a pair of games as they take on Belton Honea Path at 11 AM(EDT) before closing out pool play against Myrtle Beach at 4 PM(EDT). The tournament consolation and championship games will be held on Saturday.
CHS Soccer Splits Games on Saturday in Cleveland
