CHS Soccer Season Ends in District Finals at Shelbyville

After not allowing a goal for more than three hundred minutes the Coffee County CHS soccer team surrendered their first goal since April 25th. A penalty kick in the 29th minute by Shelbyville proved to be the only score in Thursday’s District 8AAA finals. Coffee County saw their season come to a close in the 1 to 0 loss to the Eagles in Shelbyville.
In a game featuring a pair of strong defensive performances, the Red Raiders battled hard but could not notch the tying goal. The Red Raiders finished the season winning 4 of their last 5 matches. Coach Robert Harper will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.