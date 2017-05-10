CHS Soccer Season Comes to a Heartbreaking End

For the 2nd consecutive year, the Tullahoma soccer team ended the Red Raiders season in the semifinals of the district tournament on the Raiders’ home pitch. Tullahoma used a goal in the 60th minute to break a 2 to 2 halftime tie and advance to Friday’s District 8AAA finals with the 3 to 2 win over Coffee County.
Coffee County got off to a great start as they controlled the play in the middle of the field in the opening minutes. John Parigger put Coffee County on top 1 to 0 in the 19th minute off an assist from Paco Barrera. Tullahoma tied the match in the 26th minute before taking their first lead at the 30 minute mark 2 to 1. A determined Breyer Taylor muscled his way through the Wildcat defense to level the match in the 32nd minute as the 2 teams went to the half tied at 2.
Despite outshooting Tullahoma 8 to 3 in the 2nd half, Coffee County saw Tullahoma capitalize with the game winner in the 60th minute. Coffee County made things interesting in the finals seconds as the Raiders got 4 shots in the final 5 minutes with 2 of those coming in the final minute of play. Coffee County missed a shot high as the horn sounded to conclude the match. The loss is the first district loss of the year for the Raiders as they will end the season with a mark of 11-4-1. The loss was the first for the Red Raiders since March 24th.