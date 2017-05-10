«

CHS Soccer Season Comes to a Heartbreaking End

Breyer Taylor(left) accepts the game ball from his May 1st record breaking goal at Fayetteville from Coach Robert Harper. Taylor broke Ricky Ramirez’ career goal scorign record with his 52nd goal against Fayetteville. Taylor finished the year with 55 goals.

For the 2nd consecutive year, the Tullahoma soccer team ended the Red Raiders season in the semifinals of the district tournament on the Raiders’ home pitch.  Tullahoma used a goal in the 60th minute to break a 2 to 2 halftime tie and advance to Friday’s District 8AAA finals with the 3 to 2 win over Coffee County.

Coffee County got off to a great start as they controlled the play in the middle of the field in the opening minutes.  John Parigger put Coffee County on top 1 to 0 in the 19th minute off an assist from Paco Barrera.  Tullahoma tied the match in the 26th minute before taking their first lead at the 30 minute mark 2 to 1.  A determined Breyer Taylor muscled his way through the Wildcat defense to level the match in the 32nd minute as the 2 teams went to the half tied at 2.

Despite outshooting Tullahoma 8 to 3 in the 2nd half, Coffee County saw Tullahoma capitalize with the game winner in the 60th minute.  Coffee County made things interesting in the finals seconds as the Raiders got 4 shots in the final 5 minutes with 2 of those coming in the final minute of play.  Coffee County missed a shot high as the horn sounded to conclude the match.  The loss is the first district loss of the year for the Raiders as they will end the season with a mark of 11-4-1.  The loss was the first for the Red Raiders since March 24th.