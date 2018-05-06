CHS Soccer Season Closes in Saturday Loss in District Tournament

The season came to a close on Saturday night for the Coffee County Central High School soccer team. The Red Raiders fell 2 to 0 to Lincoln County in the first round of the District 8 AAA tournament. The Falcons got a goal in each half as they ended the Red Raiders season.
Opening the district tournament in Fayetteville at Lincoln County, Coffee County needed a win to advance to Tuesday night’s district tournament semifinals for the 4th consecutive season. Lincoln County got on the board in the 22nd minute when they converted a corner kick to take a 1 to 0 lead they held at the half. The Falcons scored again in the 48th minute to grab the 2 nil margin of victory.