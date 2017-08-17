CHS Soccer Scalps Riverdale

Four goals in the opening half lifted the Coffee County CHS soccer team to a 6 to 2 win over Riverdale on Thursday night. The Lady Raiders dispatched the Murfreesboro visitors in Coffee County’s home opener. Reagan Ellison had a pair of goals and an assist to help lead the Red and Black to the win.
Allie Amado got the scoring started early for Coffee County as she found the back of the net off of a feed from Jessica Barrera to make the score 1 to 0 in the 9th minute. Reagan Ellison added unassisted goals in the 12th and 17th minutes before Amado notched an unassisted goal in the 34th minute to wrap up the first half scoring. In the second half, Jenna Garretson tallied a goal in the 67th minute off a feed from Ellison and Maddy Jones added an unassisted goal in the 77th minute to close out the big win.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action next Thursday night when they welcome Shelbyville to their home pitch for a district contest. The opening kick is set for 7 PM.