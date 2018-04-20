CHS Soccer Rolls on Senior Night

The Raiders built a 3 to 0 halftime lead, beginning with a beautiful goal from a pair of seniors in the 11th minute. Ben Reid made a long run upfield from his defenders position to convert an assist from David Morales to make it 1 to 0. Senior Tyler Walker added a pair of goals, one off an assist from fellow senior Paco Barrera in the 28th minute and one off a Ben Reid free kick in the 29th.
In the second half, Briggs Haithcock tallied a goal in the 47th minute off a feed from senior Cameron Kistler. Senior Paco Barrera added an unassisted goal in the 48th minute. Walker drove home an assist from Kistler in the 59th minute to make it 6 to 0. Barrera added a goal in the 62nd from Walker and Matteo Meazzi notched a goal off a feed from Kistler to make it 8 to 0 in the 75th minute.
Coffee County will close out the regular season on Tuesday as they travel to Tullahoma for the annual Coffee Cup game. That match will kick off at 7 PM at Tullahoma’s East Middle School.