CHS Soccer Rolls on Senior Night

2018 CHS Soccer seniors being recognized on Senior Night. [Photo by Pascale Randolph]

Celebrating Senior Night on Friday, the Coffee County Red Raider soccer teamed scored early and often as they mauled Fayetteville.  Celebrating the careers of 7 seniors, the Red Raiders made short work of the Tigers.  Coffee County cruised to the 8 to 0 win.

The Raiders built a 3 to 0 halftime lead, beginning with a beautiful goal from a pair of seniors in the 11th minute.  Ben Reid made a long run upfield from his defenders position to convert an assist from David Morales to make it 1 to 0.   Senior Tyler Walker added a pair of goals, one off an assist from fellow senior Paco Barrera in the 28th minute and one off a Ben Reid free kick in the 29th.

In the second half, Briggs Haithcock tallied a goal in the 47th minute off a feed from senior Cameron Kistler.  Senior Paco Barrera added an unassisted goal in the 48th minute.  Walker drove home an assist from Kistler in the 59th minute to make it 6 to 0.  Barrera added a goal in the 62nd from Walker and Matteo Meazzi notched a goal off a feed from Kistler to make it 8 to 0 in the 75th minute.

Coffee County will close out the regular season on Tuesday as they travel to Tullahoma for the annual Coffee Cup game.  That match will kick off at 7 PM at Tullahoma’s East Middle School.