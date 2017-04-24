CHS Soccer Remains Perfect in District Play

Breyer Taylor got Coffee County off to a fast start scoring twice in the first 5 minutes. Taylor hauled in a beautiful through pass from Miquel Mendoza in the 4th minute to get the scoring started. He followed that with another breakaway in the 5th minute off an assist from Paco Barrera to give the Raiders the early 2 to 0 lead. Lincoln County got a goal in the 16th minute to send the match to the half at 2 to 1.
The Falcons leveled the match in the 55th minute with a goal. Then Taylor went back to work scoring a pair of unassisted goals to give the Raiders the win. Taylor broke the tie in the 70th minute before adding his final goal in the 78th minute.
The soccer team returns home on Tuesday when they play host to Ooltewah. The varsity game gets underway at 6 PM. The Raiders are home again on Thursday for the Coffee Cup match with Tullahoma. That match is tentatively set to get underway at 7:30 PM.