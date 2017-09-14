CHS Soccer Rallies to Top Shelbyville

After spanking Shelbyville 4 to 0 three weeks ago on their home pitch, the Lady Raiders of Coffee County needed to rally from behind to stop the Eaglettes 3 to 2 on Thursday night in Shelbyville. The win improves Coffee County to 4-1-1 on the season and 2 and 0 in district play.
After a scoreless first 20 minutes, Shelbyville got on the board first in the 27th minute to make it 1 to 0. The Lady Raiders answered one minute later as Reyna Flores banged home a pass from Emilee Roberson to level the match at 1. Shelbyville went up 2 to 1 in the 33rd minute and looked like they would take that lead into the half. But Allie Amado scored in the final minute as she banged home and assist from Maddy Jones with 7 seconds remaining in the half.
In the second half, Flores added a goal in the 44th minute to give the Lady Raiders the final margin of victory. Sam Ellison was credited with the assist. The Lady Raider defense, led by senior keeper Ashley Woods, pitched a shutout in the second half to capture the road win.
The Lady Raiders return home on Saturday for a district match with Columbia. This match is a makeup from Tuesday and is an important district contest. Opening kick is set for 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.